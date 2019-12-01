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01.12.2019 Trump's 18 Tweet Blizzard
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1 view • January 12, 2019
Wow, Wow, WOW! My Goodness did our stable genius of a president have a LOT to say today!
4 video segments;
Corrupt fake news by propagandists CNN and NY Times;
A pinch of football and generic drug pricing;
A dash of foreign affairs on Russia;
illegal alien crimes in the USA;
Crime and corruption in the FBI, DOJ and special counsel Meuller;
Fake investigations to cover-up federal crimes.
Article: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/1-12-2019-trump-18-tweet-blizzard/
4 video segments;
Corrupt fake news by propagandists CNN and NY Times;
A pinch of football and generic drug pricing;
A dash of foreign affairs on Russia;
illegal alien crimes in the USA;
Crime and corruption in the FBI, DOJ and special counsel Meuller;
Fake investigations to cover-up federal crimes.
Article: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/1-12-2019-trump-18-tweet-blizzard/
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