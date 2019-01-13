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Global Alert News - #179 - Dane Wigington
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7 views • January 13, 2019
Weekly broadcast for Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 from GeoengineeringWatch.org
Look up Public Law 105-85 ....and make sure to read the exceptions. At first it says they can NOT do this and can NOT do that, etc, etc. Sounds good at first. But then in the "exceptions" it says they can spray chemicals, biologicals, pathogens, viruses, funguses, molds, etc.. And it states that it can PURPOSELY be used for creating anything, including sickness and death.
It's more legalize BS by hypocrites.
Look up Public Law 105-85 ....and make sure to read the exceptions. At first it says they can NOT do this and can NOT do that, etc, etc. Sounds good at first. But then in the "exceptions" it says they can spray chemicals, biologicals, pathogens, viruses, funguses, molds, etc.. And it states that it can PURPOSELY be used for creating anything, including sickness and death.
It's more legalize BS by hypocrites.
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