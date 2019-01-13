© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lennon on Nixon’s List 29 of 126
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info.
Homage to Lennon here, who only spoke of peace and love and was destroyed and killed for it. The same guys involved in Watergate were behind taking him down. He sued the Attorney General and other agencies. Psychopaths just have to be right and have the last say. They could not have any hint of the sixties again, no more protests or protesters. It doesn’t matter who you are. The impartiality of the military/intel deep state mafia is exemplified here.
Homage to Lennon here, who only spoke of peace and love and was destroyed and killed for it. The same guys involved in Watergate were behind taking him down. He sued the Attorney General and other agencies. Psychopaths just have to be right and have the last say. They could not have any hint of the sixties again, no more protests or protesters. It doesn’t matter who you are. The impartiality of the military/intel deep state mafia is exemplified here.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.