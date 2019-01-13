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Like Ghandi, Martin Luther King, Bob Marley, John Lennon Taken Down By The Deep State 28 of 126
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30 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for Copyright info:
Intel wants you to know and be in fear of being a target and have everyone think you're nuts (isolation). Sirhan Sirhan heard voices saying, "kill Robert Kennedy". David Chapman heard voices saying, "kill John Lennon". Research “v2k voice to skull” and “Manchurian Candidate Sirhan Sirhan” It's a "Kill all the first born" mentality and they weaponized the legal system to try take him down, but he sued and won. The vindictive agency had to have the last say.
Intel wants you to know and be in fear of being a target and have everyone think you're nuts (isolation). Sirhan Sirhan heard voices saying, "kill Robert Kennedy". David Chapman heard voices saying, "kill John Lennon". Research “v2k voice to skull” and “Manchurian Candidate Sirhan Sirhan” It's a "Kill all the first born" mentality and they weaponized the legal system to try take him down, but he sued and won. The vindictive agency had to have the last say.
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