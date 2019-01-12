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CAPRICORN 2019 PSYCHIC PREDICTION FORECAST | NUMEROLOGY | HOROSCOPE
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7 views • January 12, 2019
11. Justice LIBRA
Divinatory Meanings
Equity, rightness, probity, executive; triumph of the deserving side in law.
2. Balance, duality, partnership, choice, opposition, reflection, diversity
The clarity in thought which is required to dispense justice are symbolized by the square on the crown she wears. Behind her, there is a purple cloak and standing grey pillars.
Divinatory Meanings
Equity, rightness, probity, executive; triumph of the deserving side in law.
2. Balance, duality, partnership, choice, opposition, reflection, diversity
The clarity in thought which is required to dispense justice are symbolized by the square on the crown she wears. Behind her, there is a purple cloak and standing grey pillars.
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