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VIRGO 2019 PSYCHIC PREDICTION FORECAST | NUMEROLOGY | HOROSCOPE
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11 views • January 12, 2019
09. The Hermit VIRGO | SCORPIO
Divinatory Meanings
Prudence, circumspection; also and especially treason, dissimulation, roguery, corruption.
The mountain denotes accomplishment, development, and success. The hermit tarot card refers to the level of spiritual knowledge that he attained, and that he is ready to impart that knowledge to everyone.
Divinatory Meanings
Prudence, circumspection; also and especially treason, dissimulation, roguery, corruption.
The mountain denotes accomplishment, development, and success. The hermit tarot card refers to the level of spiritual knowledge that he attained, and that he is ready to impart that knowledge to everyone.
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