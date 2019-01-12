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TAURUS 2019 PSYCHIC PREDICTION FORECAST | NUMEROLOGY | HOROSCOPE
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4 views • January 12, 2019
07. The Chariot
The sphinxes are colored in black and white, a symbol of opposing forces that the charioteer must learn to control. Here they are calm, but they frequently get into scuffles as they seem to want to move in different directions
The sphinxes are colored in black and white, a symbol of opposing forces that the charioteer must learn to control. Here they are calm, but they frequently get into scuffles as they seem to want to move in different directions
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