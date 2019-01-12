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SkyWatchTV WEB EXCLUSIVE: Mike Kerr - New Speakers for Hear the Watchmen
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30 views • January 12, 2019
Mike Kerr of Hear the Watchmen (www.HearTheWatchmen.com) announces two exciting new speakers at the conference in Dallas March 28-31: Irvin Baxter of Endtime Ministries and Gary Wayne, author of 'The Genesis 6 Conspiracy.
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