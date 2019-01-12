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GEMINI 2019 PSYCHIC PREDICTION FORECAST | NUMEROLOGY | HOROSCOPE
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5 views • January 12, 2019
07. The Chariot
Divinatory Meanings
providence also war, triumph, presumption, vengeance, trouble.
The whole card has a bit of a celestial influence; the figure sits underneath a blue canopy adorned by white stars. On his shoulders, he carries the sign of the crescent moon, representing the spiritual influence under which he is guided.
Divinatory Meanings
providence also war, triumph, presumption, vengeance, trouble.
The whole card has a bit of a celestial influence; the figure sits underneath a blue canopy adorned by white stars. On his shoulders, he carries the sign of the crescent moon, representing the spiritual influence under which he is guided.
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