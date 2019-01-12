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SAGITTARIUS 2019 PSYCHIC PREDICTION FORECAST | NUMEROLOGY | HOROSCOPE
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4 views • January 12, 2019
2019 SAGITTARIUS
Best year every...
05. The Hierophant
Divinatory Meanings
Marriage, alliance, captivity, servitude; by another account, mercy and goodness; inspiration; the man to whom the .
This year depicts a religious figure that sits in a rather formal environment characteristic for a church. He is wearing three elaborate vestments which are designated to represent the three different worlds. His right hand is properly raised in an act of benediction, a sign of blessing
Best year every...
05. The Hierophant
Divinatory Meanings
Marriage, alliance, captivity, servitude; by another account, mercy and goodness; inspiration; the man to whom the .
This year depicts a religious figure that sits in a rather formal environment characteristic for a church. He is wearing three elaborate vestments which are designated to represent the three different worlds. His right hand is properly raised in an act of benediction, a sign of blessing
Keywords
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