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Hilarious news bloopers
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34 views • January 12, 2019
The guy that put these together was making a valid point about a fellow who got unfairly fired for mispeaking a single vowel - literally, just 1 phoneme, he stopped mid-word - before realizing his error and correcting it. But these will still be funny long after that cause is history, so I'm excerpting them. Now I can't find the original to link to. I thought the title was "Stand with the Weatherman". I'll come back and add the link If I find it. Anybody is invited to add it in the comments.
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