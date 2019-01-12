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John Lennon, Gang Stalking and The Message In Music 27 of 126
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39 views • January 12, 2019
27 of 126
See video 1 for Copyright info:
Here, John says they wanted him to know he was being followed to scare him - gang stalking is in-your-face harassment. Also, look up “ CIA mind control and music” Get innocent kids to follow an innocent Disney Idol then turn the Idol to the dark side and see how many innocent kids follow. BTW, reflect back on congressional hearings that informants are protected above all and re-read definition of protection rackets. Sirhan Sirhan heard voices too.
See video 1 for Copyright info:
Here, John says they wanted him to know he was being followed to scare him - gang stalking is in-your-face harassment. Also, look up “ CIA mind control and music” Get innocent kids to follow an innocent Disney Idol then turn the Idol to the dark side and see how many innocent kids follow. BTW, reflect back on congressional hearings that informants are protected above all and re-read definition of protection rackets. Sirhan Sirhan heard voices too.
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