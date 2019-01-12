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Known Cure for Cystic Fibrosis and Muscular Dystrophy is NOT five Feet Apart
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42 views • January 12, 2019
Selenium the Suppressed Cure for Cystic Fibrosis
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==T Matters=>
Suppressed Cure known for Cystic Fibrosis and Muscular Dystrophy
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RWXfo5Yzm0
Reverse Cystic Fibrosis - Selenium? - YouTube
Killer propaganda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cJ7MT1RTqs
FIVE FEET APART - Teaser Trailer - HD (Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==T Matters=>
Suppressed Cure known for Cystic Fibrosis and Muscular Dystrophy
Sources
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RWXfo5Yzm0
Reverse Cystic Fibrosis - Selenium? - YouTube
Killer propaganda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cJ7MT1RTqs
FIVE FEET APART - Teaser Trailer - HD (Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse)
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