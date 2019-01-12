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FBI Merges With Thousands Of Corporations To Give Protection And Get Targets To Subcontract To Private Security Companies . 26 of 126
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28 views • January 12, 2019
See video 1 for Copyright info:
I heard of a group of tax dodging dentists who pooled their money each month. If any member got caught not paying, the money would come out of the pool. Infragard is now, 50 thousand members, times $500 per month is $25 mill per mo, enough to hire a private security co. to hassle quite a few people. There may be tiers of protection depending on the amount paid. A Fortune 500 or chain may get better protection than a local grocer.
I heard of a group of tax dodging dentists who pooled their money each month. If any member got caught not paying, the money would come out of the pool. Infragard is now, 50 thousand members, times $500 per month is $25 mill per mo, enough to hire a private security co. to hassle quite a few people. There may be tiers of protection depending on the amount paid. A Fortune 500 or chain may get better protection than a local grocer.
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