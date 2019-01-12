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Atlantis Cataclysmic Destruction Evidence
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189 views • January 12, 2019
This video follows my previous video here: https://youtu.be/HaZdQVraDCg
Was this the Real Atlantis? Uncover the truth behind Plato's testament, and a recent observation that has shaken the World. Groundbreaking evidence has shed new light on the truth behind our obsession with Atlantis.
It seems that a Cataclysmic event did occur in Mauritania near the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) has been the result of that Cataclysmic event.
#atlantis
#richat
#plato
megalithic tag words
Was this the Real Atlantis? Uncover the truth behind Plato's testament, and a recent observation that has shaken the World. Groundbreaking evidence has shed new light on the truth behind our obsession with Atlantis.
It seems that a Cataclysmic event did occur in Mauritania near the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) has been the result of that Cataclysmic event.
#atlantis
#richat
#plato
megalithic tag words
Keywords
racespiritualegyptatlantisafricadestructionaristotleancient greecelostdisastermythancient egyptgreecemysteryancientstructureherodotusplatosocratesfictionmegalithicposeidonatlanteansstargatephoeniciansatlantic oceancrystalcataclysmaquamanexploreatlantis documentaryatlantis the lost empirebright insightdid atlantis existlost citylost city of atlantisrichat structurethe lost city of atlantisunderwater citywhere is atlantisancient cataclysmancient greek mythologyantarctica atlantisaquaman atlantisaquaman trailerbright insight atlantischarmidescritiaseye of africaeye of saharaeye of the saharalegendary taleslost ancient civilizationmauritaniamauritaniuamyths and legendsrichatsantorinisolonthe richat structurethe tenoumer cratertimaeusvisiting atlantisvisitingatlantis
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