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Was This Atlantis?
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12 views • January 12, 2019
Was this the Real Atlantis? Uncover the truth behind #Plato's testament, and a recent observation that has shaken the World. Groundbreaking evidence has shed new light on the truth behind our obsession with Atlantis.
It seems that a Cataclysmic event did occur in Mauritania near the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) has been the result of that Cataclysmic event.
#RichatStructure
#EyeoftheSahara
It seems that a Cataclysmic event did occur in Mauritania near the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) has been the result of that Cataclysmic event.
#RichatStructure
#EyeoftheSahara
Keywords
conspiracyatlantismapprooflostmysteryancientfoundplatosearchbreakdownconfirmedinformoverloadaquamanancient mapatlantis documentaryatlantis foundatlantis the lost empirebright insightcharlotte dobrecity of atlantisdid atlantis existdobrehidden cityinform overloadinformation overloadinformationoverloadiois atlantis reallost citieslost citylost city of atlantisnational geographic animalsnational geographic channelnational geographic explorernational geographic planetsrichat structurethe lost city of atlantisunderwater citywhere is atlantis
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