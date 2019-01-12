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SOPHIA and A.I. UNLEASHED on BITCOIN.....and Internet! YOU NEED TO KNOW NOW!!! | WatchmanReview
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22 views • January 12, 2019
Meet our new virtual one world ruler......or perhaps, instead, mans' most helpful creation yet.....or is it? You decide. But before you do, please watch this video - because the lights are about to go out....or not. Again, you decide. Either way, hold on to your seats because we are about to find out.
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