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La verdadera historia #19 - El país del odio y la mentira (3/4)
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1 view • January 12, 2019
EL VERDADERO SARMIENTO.
LA REALIDAD DE LA CAMPAÑA DEL DESIERTO.
LO QUE NO SE DICE DE LA GENERACIÓN DEL ´80.
LA VERGONZOSA ENTREGA DE LAS TIERRAS PATAGÓNICAS.
EL DESGUACE DEL MONTE SANTIAGUEÑO
LA CREACIÓN DE LA FORESTAL Y LA TOLERANCIA DE LOS GOBIERNOS.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ344dyRjJM&t=2618s
LA REALIDAD DE LA CAMPAÑA DEL DESIERTO.
LO QUE NO SE DICE DE LA GENERACIÓN DEL ´80.
LA VERGONZOSA ENTREGA DE LAS TIERRAS PATAGÓNICAS.
EL DESGUACE DEL MONTE SANTIAGUEÑO
LA CREACIÓN DE LA FORESTAL Y LA TOLERANCIA DE LOS GOBIERNOS.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ344dyRjJM&t=2618s
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