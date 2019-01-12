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Published on Jan 11, 2019
"NUKE" the PEOPLE and "COOK" the BOOKS
Charging for "AIR" - Climate Change Accounting
Power Outages Planned
Climate Change IS Climate CONtrol
Weather Weapon Attacks
Charging for "AIR" - Climate Change Accounting
Keeping the Public Ignorant of the Bookkeeping
Silent Weapon Strike Teams
Get your copy of "Electromagnetic Defense Task Force - 2018 Report"
http://www.defense-aerospace.com/arti...