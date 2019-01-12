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La verdadera historia #22 - Los tres aniversarios de Palestina
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18 views • January 12, 2019
100 AÑOS DE LA CARTA DE BALFOUR OFRECIENDO AL SIONISMO LA COLONIZACIÓN DE PALESTINA.
70 AÑOS DE LOS PRIMEROS ACTOS TERRORISTAS EN LA ZONA.
50 AÑOS DE LA GUERRA DE LOS SEIS DÍAS ANALIZADA POR UN CÉLEBRE PENSADOR JUDÍO.
LA FUNDACIÓN DE LA COMISIÓN TRILATERAL.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJHgdSr1RY8
70 AÑOS DE LOS PRIMEROS ACTOS TERRORISTAS EN LA ZONA.
50 AÑOS DE LA GUERRA DE LOS SEIS DÍAS ANALIZADA POR UN CÉLEBRE PENSADOR JUDÍO.
LA FUNDACIÓN DE LA COMISIÓN TRILATERAL.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJHgdSr1RY8
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