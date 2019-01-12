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La verdadera historia #23 - Pavón, Donde todo comenzó
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4 views • January 12, 2019
EL MISTERIO DE LA BATALLA DE PAVÓN, LA INTERVENCIÓN DE LA MASONERÍA. ALLÍ SE INSTALÓ EL SISTEMA DE GOBIERNO QUE LLEGA HASTA HOY.
LA TRAICIÓN DE URQUIZA.
EL ANIQUILAMIENTO DEL PARTIDO FEDERAL, LA MASACRE DEL PUEBLO.
LA TRAICIÓN AL CHACHO PEÑALOZA.
LA VERGONZOSA INTERVENCIÓN DE MITRE Y SARMIENTO Y LOS VERDUGOS EXTRANJEROS.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5v5Oz4PMXk
LA TRAICIÓN DE URQUIZA.
EL ANIQUILAMIENTO DEL PARTIDO FEDERAL, LA MASACRE DEL PUEBLO.
LA TRAICIÓN AL CHACHO PEÑALOZA.
LA VERGONZOSA INTERVENCIÓN DE MITRE Y SARMIENTO Y LOS VERDUGOS EXTRANJEROS.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5v5Oz4PMXk
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