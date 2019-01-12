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Red Hot Preaching Conference | July 18-21, 2019
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26 views • January 12, 2019
Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA announces the dates for the 2019 Red Hot Preaching Conference. The conference will run from July 18-21, 2019.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SNf6ZS
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SNf6ZS
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www.thenewifb.com
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