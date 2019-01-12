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La verdadera historia #17 - El país del odio y la mentira (1/4)
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6 views • January 12, 2019
DE LA REVOLUCIÓN DE MAYO AL FUSILAMIENTO DE DORREGO.
LA REVOLUCIÓN DE MAYO FUE UN GOLPE MILITAR. LA TRANSA EN LA FORMACIÓN DE LA JUNTA.
QUIENES FUSILARON A LINIERS? QUIEN MATO A MORENO?
LA VERDAD DE LA PERDIDA DEL ALTO PERÚ.
EL PRIMER GOLPE DE ESTADO, FUE INGLES.
LOS PRIMEROS ASESINATOS DE LA HISTORIA PROVOCADOS POR INGLATERRA.
RIVADAVIA, EL MAS GRANDE TRAIDOR Y EL EMPRÉSTITO DE LA VERGÜENZA.
LA ENTREGA DE LA BANDA ORIENTAL.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CHPQEDYMgs
LA REVOLUCIÓN DE MAYO FUE UN GOLPE MILITAR. LA TRANSA EN LA FORMACIÓN DE LA JUNTA.
QUIENES FUSILARON A LINIERS? QUIEN MATO A MORENO?
LA VERDAD DE LA PERDIDA DEL ALTO PERÚ.
EL PRIMER GOLPE DE ESTADO, FUE INGLES.
LOS PRIMEROS ASESINATOS DE LA HISTORIA PROVOCADOS POR INGLATERRA.
RIVADAVIA, EL MAS GRANDE TRAIDOR Y EL EMPRÉSTITO DE LA VERGÜENZA.
LA ENTREGA DE LA BANDA ORIENTAL.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CHPQEDYMgs
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