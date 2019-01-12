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La verdadera historia #18 - El país del odio y la mentira (2/4)
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4 views • January 12, 2019
COMIENZO DE LA GUERRA CIVIL Y LA LLEGADA DE ROSAS AL PODER.
EL PAÍS DESPUÉS DE CASEROS; TRIUNFO DE LA CIVILIZACIÓN ??? SOBRE LA BARBARIE. LAS CONTINUAS TRAICIONES DE URQUIZA.
EL PAÍS QUE INAUGURA MITRE.
LO QUE NO SE DICE DE LA GUERRA DE LA TRIPLE ALIANZA.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKr-oRnC48A
EL PAÍS DESPUÉS DE CASEROS; TRIUNFO DE LA CIVILIZACIÓN ??? SOBRE LA BARBARIE. LAS CONTINUAS TRAICIONES DE URQUIZA.
EL PAÍS QUE INAUGURA MITRE.
LO QUE NO SE DICE DE LA GUERRA DE LA TRIPLE ALIANZA.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKr-oRnC48A
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