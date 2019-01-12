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La verdadera historia #21 - Torres Gemelas, No hubo aviones
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16 views • January 12, 2019
DESNUDAMOS LA MENTIRA OFICIAL DE LA DEMOLICIÓN DE LAS TORRES GEMELAS.
TODO FUE UNA PRESENTACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA.
LOS INTERESES ECONÓMICOS DETRÁS DEL HECHO.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN7yVCcfw5c
TODO FUE UNA PRESENTACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA.
LOS INTERESES ECONÓMICOS DETRÁS DEL HECHO.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN7yVCcfw5c
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