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La verdadera historia #20 - El país del odio y la mentira (4/4)
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12 views • January 12, 2019
LA PRESIDENCIA DE YRIGOYEN; LA SEMANA TRAGICA Y LA REPRESION EN LA PATAGONIA. LA POSTURA ARGENTINA EN LA LIGA DE LAS NACIONES Y LOS HECHOS DE SANTO DOMINGO. LA CAIDA DE YRIGOYEN Y EL PACTO ROCA RUNCIMAN. CREACION DE NUESTRO BANCO CENTRAL INGLES. ASESINATO EN EL SENADO DE LA NACION. EL GOLPE DE ESTADO DE 1943.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqQTwBKILQ4
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqQTwBKILQ4
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