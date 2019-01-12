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La verdadera historia #25 - Las seis campañas del desierto
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5 views • January 12, 2019
ANTECEDENTES DIPLOMATICOS Y MILITARES 00:31
CAMPAÑAS DE MARTIN RODRIGUEZ 05:43
CAMPAÑA DE JUAN MANUEL DE ROSAS 15:01
CALFULCURA, SEÑOR DE LAS PAMPAS 28:45
CAMPAÑA DE BARTOLOME MITRE 30:43
CAMPAÑA DE ADOLFO ALSINA 35:24
CAMPAÑA DE JULIO ARGENTINO ROCA 44:34
CAMPAÑA DE CONRADO VILLEGAS 50:15
APOSTILLAS 54:03
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mALHLxQlG_8
CAMPAÑAS DE MARTIN RODRIGUEZ 05:43
CAMPAÑA DE JUAN MANUEL DE ROSAS 15:01
CALFULCURA, SEÑOR DE LAS PAMPAS 28:45
CAMPAÑA DE BARTOLOME MITRE 30:43
CAMPAÑA DE ADOLFO ALSINA 35:24
CAMPAÑA DE JULIO ARGENTINO ROCA 44:34
CAMPAÑA DE CONRADO VILLEGAS 50:15
APOSTILLAS 54:03
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mALHLxQlG_8
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