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La verdadera historia #28 - La semana trágica, Cien años
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14 views • January 12, 2019
COMO SE GENERARON LAS CONDICIONES 00:31
LA EMPRESA HABÍA CAMBIADO DE DUEÑO 10:53
SE PREPARA EL ESCENARIO 12:40
SE ENCIENDE LA MECHA 17:28
LA RESPUESTA POLÍTICA 32:43
LA PRENSA 34:22
EL PROGROM LATINOAMERICANO 36:11
FINAL DE LA HUELGA 44:52
EL ACCIONAR ANARQUISTA 46:06
VÍCTIMAS 48:11
EL TEMOR SOCIAL 50:04
LA INTERVENCIÓN DE PERÓN 52:40
CONCLUSIONES 55:37
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLG9a3OCIv4
LA EMPRESA HABÍA CAMBIADO DE DUEÑO 10:53
SE PREPARA EL ESCENARIO 12:40
SE ENCIENDE LA MECHA 17:28
LA RESPUESTA POLÍTICA 32:43
LA PRENSA 34:22
EL PROGROM LATINOAMERICANO 36:11
FINAL DE LA HUELGA 44:52
EL ACCIONAR ANARQUISTA 46:06
VÍCTIMAS 48:11
EL TEMOR SOCIAL 50:04
LA INTERVENCIÓN DE PERÓN 52:40
CONCLUSIONES 55:37
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLG9a3OCIv4
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