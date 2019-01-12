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Helpful Tips for Manila Mission Trip
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Brother Matthew Stucky of Verity Baptist Church Manila offers some helpful tips for the upcoming Manila Mission Trip starting on January 14, 2019.
Mission trip schedule: http://bit.ly/2RmfqCd
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FlUDbJ
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Mission trip schedule: http://bit.ly/2RmfqCd
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FlUDbJ
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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