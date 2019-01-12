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Venezuela's oil rich economy has been destroyed by Socialist criminals
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12 views • January 12, 2019
President Nicolas Mad-ora, with the emphasis on Mad, has continued the disastrous Left Wing Marxist policies of his predecessor, Chavez.
Venezuela, once the richest oil producer in the South American, is reduced to a state of total economic disaster, not merely by the sheer incompetence of socialist policies, but massive corruption and theft.
Madora is murdering his political opponents and anyone who gets in his way.
Socialism = Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Kim Jong un, Madora,
Madora must be stopped
Venezuela, once the richest oil producer in the South American, is reduced to a state of total economic disaster, not merely by the sheer incompetence of socialist policies, but massive corruption and theft.
Madora is murdering his political opponents and anyone who gets in his way.
Socialism = Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Kim Jong un, Madora,
Madora must be stopped
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