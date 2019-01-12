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🔴You Are Always In My Mind – Love Song Elisheva Eliyahu & Ezra Sing Together❗ [2019 Video]
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30 views • January 12, 2019
I Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu and Apostle Prophet Ezra met on March 7 2016 and married on Oct 2 2016. My husband is the only man who has ever sung me love songs. This is the first time I ever posted a song with me singing with [...]
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https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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