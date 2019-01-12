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Flashback Friday – Ep10 – American Psychological Association: “Traditional Masculinity” is Harmful
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6 views • January 12, 2019
In the 10th episode of Flashback Friday we’ll talk about Steve King & Gavin McInnes in the aftermath of their attempts to reason with the left. Also, the American Psychological Association listed “traditional masculinity” as being harmful.
A White weatherman, Jeremy Kappell was fired for miss-speaking and Madeleine Peltz from Media Matters calls for YouTube to terminate Red Ice TV’s YouTube channel. Adam Green briefly joins to discuss his appearance on Infowars’ show with Owen Shroyer.
A White weatherman, Jeremy Kappell was fired for miss-speaking and Madeleine Peltz from Media Matters calls for YouTube to terminate Red Ice TV’s YouTube channel. Adam Green briefly joins to discuss his appearance on Infowars’ show with Owen Shroyer.
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