© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham says it's time for Trump to declare a national emergency
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 12, 2019
After Trump reportedly rejects attempts by Senate Republicans for a grand bargain on border security and the wall, Senator Lindsey Graham says there's no other path forward but for the president to use his executive power; Mike Emanuel reports.
Keywords
white housenewspoliticspresident trumpimmigrationfox newsfox news channeltop storiesdonald trumpborder securityborder walltrump wallgrahamlindsey grahambuild the wallborder wall fundingnational emergencytrump national emergencysenator grahamshutdowndonald trump national emergencygovernment shutdownpartial government shutdownnational emergency government shutdowndonald trump border walllindsey graham remarks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.