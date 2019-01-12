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Ron Paul: Deep State ‘more powerful than presidents’
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16 views • January 12, 2019
Rick Sanchez reports on the combination of big media, political establishments, and military and corporate interests whose power exceeds that of the President. He discusses this “deep state” with former congressman Dr. Ron Paul. Then RT America correspondent Michele Greenstein joins to explain how these interests undermine democratic governments for the sake of profit.
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