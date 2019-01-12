© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker: Dems call border wall 'immoral' but don't say why
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • January 12, 2019
Democrats have called the border wall 'immoral' and 'excessive' but have not explained their position further. #Tucker #FoxNews
Keywords
white housenewspresident trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelositucker carlsontucker carlson tonightus newsdonald trumpborder securityillegal immigrantsdemspolitics opinionborder walltrump wallus borderwalltucker monologuenational securitytucker carlson monologueborder wall fundingwall fundingtucker demstucker border walltucker mono
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.