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Federal workers' paychecks on hold as partial government shutdown looms
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As the partial government shutdown nears a fourth week, President Trump warns of the consequences of illegal immigration as he visits the border in Texas; Kevin Corke reports from the White House. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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trumpwhite housenewspoliticspresident trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelositop storieslatest newstrump newsdonald trumplatest politicswhite house newswhite house todaykevin corkefederal governmentshutdowngovernment shutdowntrump shutdownpartial government shutdownfederal employeesnews stationtrump government shutdowngovernment shutdown 2019federal workersfederal government shutdowngovernment budget
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