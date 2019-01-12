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White House thanks Jim Acosta for proving walls do work
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7 views • January 12, 2019
CNN's Jim Acosta was mocked across social media for posting a video that was meant to downplay President Trump's claims of a border crisis, but ended up supporting his argument that border barriers improve security. Acosta is in Texas awaiting Trump's border visit. While Acosta often clashes with the president and his aides, pundits suggested he did the president a favor this time. #FoxNews
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