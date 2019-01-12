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FBI probed whether Trump was secretly working for Russia
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10 views • January 12, 2019
New York Times: The president's firing of FBI Director James Comey reportedly triggered an FBI investigation into whether Trump was secretly working for Russia. Trace Gallagher reports from Los Angeles. #Tucker #FoxNews
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