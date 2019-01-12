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Retired ICE agent tells Tucker why we need the wall
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32 views • January 12, 2019
Democrats are calling for a 'technological wall' consisting of cell phone checks, sensors and drone; retired ICE special agent Victor Avila weighs in. #Tucker #FoxNews
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