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FBI TIES To Cosa Nostra Mafia 18 of 126
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12 views • January 12, 2019
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The Bureau and Cosa Nostra Mafia. A 40 year period of The Bureau’s working relationships with the Cosa Nostra Mafia was investigated by a congressional committee back in 2003. The Cosa Nostra's prime business was protection rackets. Discover how the Bureau was introduced to the business of protecting businesses now 50,000 strong (as of 2019). They've made deep relationships. Protection!
The Bureau and Cosa Nostra Mafia. A 40 year period of The Bureau’s working relationships with the Cosa Nostra Mafia was investigated by a congressional committee back in 2003. The Cosa Nostra's prime business was protection rackets. Discover how the Bureau was introduced to the business of protecting businesses now 50,000 strong (as of 2019). They've made deep relationships. Protection!
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