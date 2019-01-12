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Former Bureau Agent Now Targeted 17 of 126
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4 views • January 12, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info:
This agent has seen more felons in law enforcement than in prison. Get a glimpse of the real world through the eyes of an agent who has lived it. Mind you, this is in the 80's.
This agent was coerced to work for the Bureau and then became a targeted individual and whistle-blower. Does this sound like a bureau that would belong to a department named "The Department of Justice"?
This agent has seen more felons in law enforcement than in prison. Get a glimpse of the real world through the eyes of an agent who has lived it. Mind you, this is in the 80's.
This agent was coerced to work for the Bureau and then became a targeted individual and whistle-blower. Does this sound like a bureau that would belong to a department named "The Department of Justice"?
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