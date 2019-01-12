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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show - Final Phase Of Internet Censorship Announced! Governments To Control Internet At The Device Level - 01/11/2019
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13 views • January 12, 2019
The partial government shutdown is soon to be the longest ever as President Trump remains firm on his demands for funding the US-Mexico border wall. However, the White House has already begun laying the groundwork for declaring a national emergency to build the wall by eying a disaster spending bill that allocates billions for the Army Corp of Engineers to use on civil projects. Joining us today Cassandra Fairbanks revealing new details from her visit with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
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