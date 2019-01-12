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Copycat Group –Infiltration, Disruption and Destruction by Association 15 of 126
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4 views • January 12, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info
Note the attack on a peace advocate and how well planned their disruption and interruption are and how the march plays right into their hand. They are Masters of set ups and reality creation.
Get a feel for how these guy operate. I’ve documented all this and have still played right into their hands a number of times myself. Always be on your toes if you are a target. They are very, very clever and take advantage of trusting souls.
Note the attack on a peace advocate and how well planned their disruption and interruption are and how the march plays right into their hand. They are Masters of set ups and reality creation.
Get a feel for how these guy operate. I’ve documented all this and have still played right into their hands a number of times myself. Always be on your toes if you are a target. They are very, very clever and take advantage of trusting souls.
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