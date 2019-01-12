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The FBI, Memphis Police and Dr. King 16 of 126
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6 views • January 12, 2019
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Copycat Group –Infiltration, Disruption and Destruction by Association
See video 1 for copyright info
See video 1 for Copyright info:
Note the result of the civil suit. The King family sued for one dollar indicating their intent was for vindication and not monetary gain. Vindication is what they got indeed. Also, note that you probably never ever heard about this law suit, just as you probably never heard of the 2nd JFK investigation indicating a 2nd gunman on the grassy knoll.
Copycat Group –Infiltration, Disruption and Destruction by Association
See video 1 for copyright info
See video 1 for Copyright info:
Note the result of the civil suit. The King family sued for one dollar indicating their intent was for vindication and not monetary gain. Vindication is what they got indeed. Also, note that you probably never ever heard about this law suit, just as you probably never heard of the 2nd JFK investigation indicating a 2nd gunman on the grassy knoll.
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