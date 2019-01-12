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Who Influences The Youth - Hip-Hop, Peers, Or Parents?
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277 views • January 12, 2019
Tim is a 17-year-old high school student that joined the Young Black Leadership Summit with Turning Point USA. The group of 400 young people were also invited to the White House to meet with President Trump. Will Johnson of UniteAmericaFirst.com sat down with him to talk about his views on politics before and after this trip. It's important to know who influences our youth’s ideas today.
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