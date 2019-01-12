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The FBI's Harassment of Dr, Martin Luther King 14 of 126
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4 views • January 12, 2019
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Learn the under handed tactics used against “the most dangerous and effective leader in the country” (per the Bureau). Get insight into the mindset of an agency touting freedom, democracy and racial equality while harassing the key proponent of those liberties , attempting to force him to suicide and allegedly assisting in his assassination.
Learn the under handed tactics used against “the most dangerous and effective leader in the country” (per the Bureau). Get insight into the mindset of an agency touting freedom, democracy and racial equality while harassing the key proponent of those liberties , attempting to force him to suicide and allegedly assisting in his assassination.
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