© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Open Borders: Cartels Funding Deep State Operations In America
Follow
0
Share
Report
637 views • January 12, 2019
MSM is distracting the American people from the real dangers along the southern border, while money from drug trafficking is being used to fund deep state operations in the U.S. Millie Weaver joins Alex to expose the lying fake press that promotes the cartels agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.