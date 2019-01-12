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Inside the Bureau 12 of 126
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6 views • January 12, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info
Former agent whistle blower tells of some of the inside workings of the bureau. Note the thug like tactic used to force him to go to work for the bureau, ideologies of the “the sixties”, set-ups, weapons sales, imprisoning people known to be innocent.
Former agent whistle blower tells of some of the inside workings of the bureau. Note the thug like tactic used to force him to go to work for the bureau, ideologies of the “the sixties”, set-ups, weapons sales, imprisoning people known to be innocent.
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