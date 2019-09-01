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01.9.19 Trump on Border Impasse: A Crisis of the Heart & Soul of America
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2 views • January 12, 2019
President Trump's first Oval Office address was succinct and powerful. He said our Southern border impasse is, "A crisis of the heart, a crisis of the soul."
He spoke to the American people with respect, empathy, urgency and the facts on why we need $5.7 Billion now for border security, an amount less than 1/10 of 1% of the federal budget.
He spoke to the American people with respect, empathy, urgency and the facts on why we need $5.7 Billion now for border security, an amount less than 1/10 of 1% of the federal budget.
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