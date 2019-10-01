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01.10.2019 Swamp Musings
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3 views • January 12, 2019
UK military smear maching meddling in USA politics; Pelosi accuses Trump of misinformation and malice; Brits use military psyops to control world; Demonrats to Grill Mnuchin; John Kerry audiotape exposes obama arming ISIS against Syria; radical activist judge rule Brenda Snipes 'constitutional right' violated in termination.
NewsHawk Network: Obama-Kerry Treachery Exposed on BOMBSHELL AudioTape
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/international/obama-treachery-exposed-audio-tape/
NewsHawk Network: Obama-Kerry Treachery Exposed on BOMBSHELL AudioTape
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/international/obama-treachery-exposed-audio-tape/
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